A worker works at an intelligent production base of the Great Wall Motors (GWM) in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Quanchao.

A worker works at an intelligent production base of the Great Wall Motors (GWM) in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Quanchao.

China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 0.9% year on year in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

The figure moderated from the 2.3% year-on-year increase registered in August. On a monthly basis, China's PPI fell 0.1% in September.

"Due to price declines of bulk commodities, including international crude oil, the prices of industrial products fell on the whole last month", – said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

Data also showed that China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.8% year on year in September.