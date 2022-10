Ukraine and Russia held another exchange of prisoners, 20 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another exchange of prisoners, another moment of joy and the realization that today for many families will be one of the best days in life. 20 people were released from captivity," Yermak wrote.

According to him, it was possible to return 14 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 4 territorial defense fighters, one national guardsman and one soldier of the Naval Forces.

Among them are those whom the Russians held in the colony of Olenivka (Donetsk Region), as well as in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

They are currently undergoing a physical examination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, 32 soldiers returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity.