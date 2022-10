Investigative journalist of the Ukrainian Pravda online publication Mykhailo Tkach was hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing in Kyiv.

He wrote about this on his page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

'I was hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing this morning. Nothing serious. Bruises," he said.

Tkach did not associate the incident with journalistic activities.

"I do not tend to associate this case with professional activities, but it is also difficult to understand the VAZ driver who pressed the gas in front of the pedestrian crossing and in front of me. So just in case I record it here. Police, ambulance work like a watch. Thank you," the journalist added.

He reported that he had done X-rays and refused hospitalization.

