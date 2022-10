Russian occupation troops fired six missiles at the territory of the Lviv Region, two hits were recorded.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi announced this on his Telegram channel on Thursday, October 13.

"Today, the enemy fired 6 missiles at the territory of the Lviv Region. Unfortunately, there are two hits. Four missiles were shot down by soldiers of the West Air Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I thank our air defense for its highly professional work," Kozytskyi emphasized.

Kozytskyi also thanked all residents of the Lviv Region for being in shelters during the air raid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four cruise missiles fired by Russian ships from the Black Sea in the direction of the western regions of the country.

On October 10, the Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv Region.

Also, on October 10, a temple was damaged in the Lviv Region as a result of a Russian missile strike.