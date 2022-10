The aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the day launched 19 strikes on the accumulation of weapons and objects of the Russian occupation army in various areas of the front.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the sorties of Ukrainian aviation, the defeat of at least 13 places of accumulation of weapons and military equipment of the Russian army was confirmed.

The defeat of six Russian anti-aircraft missile systems is also reported. It is not specified what types of systems were affected.

Air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed eight unmanned aerial vehicles during the day, of which six were Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, October 13, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced attempts by the Russian army to advance in the Donetsk Region.

The Ukrainian military successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of five settlements.

We also reported that the air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down four Kalibr cruise missiles that the Russians fired from the Black Sea into the western regions of the country.