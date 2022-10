President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has only 10% of its air defense needs.

The head of state said this during a speech at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Thursday, October 13, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have our own air defense. It is not enough. We are fighting a country with a large territory and a large amount of equipment and missiles. You can see with how many we are fighting, we are fighting well - 130 cruise missile strikes over the course of two days, the use of dozens kamikaze drones ... We want to have the opportunity to close the sky, we lack our capabilities," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Germany has already opened up the possibility of supplying Ukraine with air defense - they handed over the first IRIS-T system, and the United States also supported Ukraine by promising NASAMS systems.

However, the President noted that he wants such support to be many times greater and expects concrete steps from France and Italy.

"We expect strong steps from France and Italy, where they could help us. There is nothing to add here. We have 10% of what we need, to be honest," he summarized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UK is going to hand over AMRAAM missiles to Ukraine, which can be launched from the NASAMS air defense system.