The occupation administration of the Kherson Region appealed to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, with a request to take civilians deep into the territory of Ukraine, allegedly to protect them from "attacks of the AFU."

The corresponding statement was made by the collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, whom Russia put at the head of the occupation administration of the Kherson Region.

He reminded that the so-called referendum on secession from Ukraine and subsequent inclusion in Russia was recently held in the occupied part of the Kherson Region.

According to Saldo, the Kherson Region "made" its choice and now Ukraine is allegedly "taking revenge" on the peaceful population for this.

"We knew... that they would take revenge on us. And so it turns out - every day the cities of the Kherson Region are subjected to rocket attacks: Kherson, Nova Kakhovka, Hola Prystan and Chornobayivka. These rocket attacks cause serious damage, first of all, to the residents," said the collaborator Saldo.

Allegedly, due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on civilians, the occupation administration decided to appeal to the President with a request to evacuate civilians.

Saldo wants the Russian leadership to organize the evacuation of residents of the left-bank part of the Kherson Region to the southern regions of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 8, collaborator Kyrylo Stremousov stated that the occupation administration intends to take children and the elderly to Russia.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of September, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych announced that the majority of the population had left the occupied territory of the Kherson Region.

We also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the Kherson Region - on October 6, it became known about the liberation of 3 more settlements.