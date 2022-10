SBI Investigating Reasons For Crash Of Military Aircraft During Destruction Of Enemy Drones In Vinnytsia Regio

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the reasons for the crash of a military aircraft in the Vinnytsia Region, during the destruction of enemy drones.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the SBI.

The SBI employees are investigating the circumstances of the crash of a military aircraft in the Vinnytsia Region, which happened on October 12 around 9:00 p.m. during the announcement of the air alert signal.

According to preliminary information, the military pilot was carrying out a combat mission to destroy enemy drones.

He managed to shoot down 5 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. According to one of the versions of the investigation, near the settlement of Turbiv, during the destruction of another object, fragments of a downed enemy drone hit the cockpit of a Ukrainian aircraft.

The pilot directed the MiG-29 fighter into the field to avoid large-scale destruction and casualties among the civilian population.

He managed to eject.

The military is currently hospitalized.

There are no victims among the population.

Investigative actions are ongoing, appropriate examinations have been ordered.

This proceeding will become another fact of documenting the aggressor's crimes against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian pilot who shot down missiles and drones over the Vinnytsia Region was forced to eject due to a malfunction of the aircraft.

Yesterday, the Vinnytsia Region was attacked by 2 Russian kamikaze drones.

On October 11, the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Serhii Borzov, reported that Russian invaders attacked the Ladyzhyn thermal power plant in the Vinnytsia Region with kamikaze drones.