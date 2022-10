The UK is going to transfer to Ukraine AMRAAM missiles that can be launched from the NASAMS air defense system.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Ben Wallace.

“Russia's latest indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine warrant further support to those seeking to defend their nation. So today I have authorised the supply of AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine," Wallace said after a meeting of NATO defense ministers and Ramstein in Brussels.

It is planned that AMRAAM missiles will be used together with the NASAMS air defense system, which is promised to be transferred by the United States.

Together with AMRAAM, the UK will transfer missiles for other types of air defence systems.

AMRAAM missiles are beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles (BVRAAM) capable of all-weather day-and-night operations.

АІМ-120А weighs 150 kg. The range of defeat in the anti-aircraft version is 2.5-25 km, and 0.03-16 km in height.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pentagon officially concluded a USD 182 million contract with weapons manufacturer Raytheon Missiles & Defense for the procurement of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems for transfer to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Pentagon announced that they would transfer the first NASAMS anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine no earlier than November.