China has made new progress in the research and development of the vaccines for COVID-19 by adhering to multiple technological routes in parallel, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to a research team with the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, China has three monovalent inactivated vaccines against Omicron variants that are undergoing clinical sequential trials in the mainland, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. So far, the trials have been going well.

Nine multivalent vaccines against variants have entered clinical trials with some in phase III clinical trials.

Meanwhile, China is actively deploying and promoting the research and development of the broad-spectrum vaccines.

Recently, another adenovirus vector vaccine for inhalation and a recombinant protein vaccine have been approved, which can be used for emergency sequential booster immunization in specified populations six months after they receive two doses of inactivated vaccines.

Experts from the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council said that facing the complex epidemic situation, vaccination is still an effective measure of active immunization.

So far, 46 COVID-19 vaccines have entered clinical trials in China and 21 vaccines have been approved for phase Ⅲ clinical trials overseas. Nine vaccines, including inactivated vaccine, adenovirus vector vaccine and recombinant protein vaccine, have been approved for the market or emergency use with conditions and three vaccines are on the emergency use list of the World Health Organization.