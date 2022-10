The Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Oleksii Chernyshov, said that the heating season in Ukraine will start on time - as soon as the average daily temperature drops below +8 degrees for three days. This was reported by the press service of the Government of Ukraine.

"The heating season will start on time, without any postponements or changes! It will start as planned: as soon as the average daily temperature will be below +8 °C for 3 days. Even the weather is on our side," Oleksii Chernyshov stressed.

According to him, there is electricity again in almost 4,000 settlements. In two days, it was possible to quickly repair the damage caused by the enemy's missile attack. Chernyshov emphasized that the Government and local authorities are more united than ever.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that this winter the minimum permissible temperature in apartments will be 16 degrees, the average will be 18 degrees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Government previously warned Ukrainians that the upcoming heating season will be extremely difficult for Ukraine, but heating tariffs will remain unchanged.

The chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Yurii Vitrenko criticized the beginning of the heating season in Kyiv on October 7.