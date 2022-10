The Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court summons to court the former chairman of the board of PrivatBank, Oleksandr Dubilet, who is suspected of crimes in Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the court summons, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Dubilet is called as a suspect on October 18 at 11:00 a.m.

The ex-chairman of the board of PrivatBank is being summoned based on his own application, which was submitted to the High Anti-Corruption Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the arrest in absentia of the former chairman of the board of PrivatBank Oleksandr Dubilet, who is suspected of crimes in Ukraine.

Oleksandr Dubilet, the former chairman of the board of PrivatBank, who is suspected of economic crimes, was sent a notice of suspicion by mail to his address in Ukraine, by e-mail, as well as in the Whatsapp messaging program to the phone number he uses.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau refused to interrogate in Israel the former chairman of the board of PrivatBank Oleksandr Dubilet, who is suspected of crimes in Ukraine and is hiding in this country.