From February 24 to October 13, the total losses of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine approximately amounted to 63,800 (+420 over the past day). This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that on October 12, information on total losses was adjusted taking into account all clarifications for the period since the beginning of the war. The current figures take into account the updated figures, to which the losses of the enemy over the past day are added.

Destroyed:

2,511 (+6) tanks

5,167 (+11) combat armored vehicles

1,556 (+17) artillery systems

357 (+2) rocket salvo systems

183 (+0) air defense systems

268 (+0) aircraft

240 (+6) helicopters

1,182 (+33) UAVs of operational-tactical level

316 (+0) cruise missiles

16 (+0) ships/boats

3,935 (+9) units of automobile equipment and tank trucks

140 (+0) units of special equipment

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih and Kramatorsk directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, October 10, the Ukrainian military liquidated 240 Russian soldiers in one day.

On October 11, the Ukrainian military eliminated 270 Russian soldiers in one day.