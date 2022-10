The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue a successful offensive on the southern front. The occupation administration removes civilians from Kherson, fearing the capture of the city.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defenсe on Twitter.

The update notes that having retreated about 20 km north of the Kherson sector in early October, Russian troops are trying to secure a new front line.

According to British intelligence, fierce fighting is taking place on this line, especially at the western end, where the Ukrainian offensive means that the Russian flank is no longer protected by the Inhulets River. Most of the Russia troops on this front line remain understrength VDV (airborne) units.

“In recent days, the Russian occupation authorities have likely ordered preparation for the evacuation of some civilians from Kherson. It is likely that they anticipate combat extending to the city of Kherson itself," the British Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in the country.

Also on September 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia plans to call up 300,000 reservists.

But on October 13, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the troops of the Russian Federation stop advancing in certain areas of the front.