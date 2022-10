France Will Not Use Nuclear Weapons If Russia Strikes Ukraine - Macron

France will not use nuclear weapons against Russia if it strikes Ukraine.

President Emmanuel Macron stated this in an interview with France 2, European Pravda reports.

“Our doctrine is based on the fundamental interests of the nation and they are defined very clearly. If a nuclear missile strike were launched on Ukraine, these interests would not be questioned," Macron said.

To the journalist's clarification that this would not lead to a nuclear response from France, Macron replied in the affirmative: "This is obvious."

"I have always told the French the truth... Russia has nuclear weapons. Just like France. Our doctrine on this issue is clear. Deterrence works. The less we talk about it, the less we inflate the threat and the more trust we have in us. Too many people talk about it," Macron said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 27, Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia could use strategic nuclear weapons to "protect the Donbas."

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin again threatened the world with nuclear weapons.

Earlier, NATO threatened a "crushing response" to Russia in the event of a nuclear strike on Ukraine.