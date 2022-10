Petro Kotin, the president of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company, denied the Russians' claims that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Region) will need Russian fuel.

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the Zaporizhzhia NPP has sufficient reserves of fresh nuclear fuel.

"There are a lot of rumors and fake statements from the Russians. They are all fakes. And in fact, it is not easy to transfer the fuel loading of Zaporizhzhia NPP reactors from one supplier to another," Kotin said in an interview with Reuters.

He noted that the Russian invaders are spreading false information about switching the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Russian fuel after the reserves are exhausted.

"Just to prepare for the transition from one supplier to another, it takes about three years," Kotin explained.

He noted that the most dangerous situation for the station now is the disconnection of the external power necessary to cool the reactors and the loss of the emergency diesel generators, which have only 10 days of fuel reserves.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the operation of the 750 kV high-voltage communication line Zaporizhzhia NPP - Dniprovska, which connects the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the Ukrainian power system, has been restored.