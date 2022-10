AFU Tell How Many Russian Military And Equipment Are In Belarus

On the territory of Belarus there are up to 1,000 Russian troops and several dozen units of equipment of the invaders.

The commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naiev announced this on the air of the national telethon.

So, Naiev spoke about the amount of equipment and Russian military on the territory of Belarus.

"Currently, the military of the Russian Armed Forces is located on the territory of Belarus with an approximate number of up to 1,000 people. There are also 6 Russian attack aircraft, 4 Iskander OTRK installations, 12 S-400 air defense systems," he said.

Naiev also noted that measures are being carried out on the territory of Belarus to prepare an airfield network, as well as infrastructure to accommodate Russian troops and increase their number.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has considered a petition to cancel visa-free travel with Belarus.

Meanwhile, the ISW assessed the possibility of a second offensive from Belarus to the north of Ukraine.

Russia also plans to transfer 13 echelons with weapons and military equipment to Belarus.

In addition, Belarus removed 20 Т-72 tanks from storage and sent to the Russian Federation.