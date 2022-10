Part Of Downed Missile Falls On High-Rise Building In Russian Belgorod

In the Russian Belgorod, a multi-storey building was damaged: part of a missile fell on it.

This is reported by local Telegram channels.

According to local residents, just before the wreckage fell, air defense worked.

The wreckage damaged the technical floor, emergency services said.

Photos of the consequences of falling debris were published on social networks.

Recall that yesterday in the Russian Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, air defense worked again. Also in Shebekino, Belgorod Region of Russia, a fire broke out at an electrical substation, and Russian officials blamed the Ukrainian military for the fire.

Before that, Putin complained that allegedly Ukraine, in particular the SSU, carried out terrorist attacks at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. He also said that the Ukrainians wanted to blow up the Turkish Stream, but the dictator did not provide any evidence.

On October 10, Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense.

On October 10, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 11 critical infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of a missile attack.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that the rocket attack on Ukraine indicates Russia's confusion and nervousness due to defeats at the front, because it is counterproductive and will have devastating consequences for Russia.