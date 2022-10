The ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih mining and metallurgical plant (Dnipropetrovsk region) has begun decommissioning coke batteries No. 1 and No. 2.

This is stated in the message of the plant, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 12, at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, coke batteries No. 1 and No. 2 issued their last batch of coke - fuel for blast furnace production of cast iron. The company begins the process of decommissioning these two of its oldest coke batteries. Instead of six coke batteries, the company will keep four. Of these, two will now work - modern batteries No. 5 and No. 6, which were put into operation last week after a forced shutdown due to a full-scale invasion in February. The company's management decided to completely stop coke batteries No. 1 and No. 2 in order to improve the environment in the region," the report says.

After the battery shutdown, emissions of pollutants from coke production will decrease by 37%.

"Coke batteries No. 1, No. 2 with a total capacity of 3,000 tons of gross coke per day worked for the need of the enterprise for about 50 years and throughout all the months of wartime. The shutdown of these batteries was made possible thanks to the phased implementation of the investment program of the enterprise - the construction of new modern units and the modernization of existing ones. Now coke production is taken over by high-tech coke batteries No. 5 and No. 6. These batteries provide environmental benefits and improved working conditions for employees of the enterprise," the plant said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih optimizes the management structure in wartime conditions.

Earlier, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih temporarily suspended part of its investment programs.

Mittal Steel Germany GmbH, which is part of the ArcelorMittal international holding, owns 95.1283% of the plant's shares.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine, specializing in the production of long products, in particular rebar and wire rod.