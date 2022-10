Ukraine and France have agreed to provide Ukraine with grants in the security and defense sector, which provides for the provision of weapons for Ukraine for EUR 100 million.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On behalf of the Cabinet, we signed an agreement with (French Armed Forces Minister) Sebastian Lecornu on French grants in the security and defense sector. The agreement allows France to supply weapons to Ukraine in accordance with the initiative of Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron. Thanks to France for supporting the Ukrainian army," Reznikov wrote.

The agreement defines the terms of the grant provided by the French side in favor of the Ukrainian side for the procurement by the Ukrainian side of equipment or services in the field of defense and security.

The maximum amount of the grant is EUR 100 million.

In October, Macron announced that France was creating a fund worth EUR 100 million, funds from which will go to direct procurement from arms manufacturers, which Ukraine needs to counter Russian aggression.

Earlier, French Armed Forces Minister Sebastian Lecornu said that his country will send troops and military equipment to Romania, Estonia and Lithuania to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO amid Russia's war against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is negotiating with 5 states on the supply of air and missile defense systems, including France.