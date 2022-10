The prepared mobilization resource of Russia is 2 million people, in general, its mobilization resource is about 29 million people. The commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Nayev, said this in an interview that was broadcast on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have to understand that the enemy will not stop there and will continue mobilizing. In general, the Russian Federation has prepared a mobilization resource of about 2 million people, and in general their mobilization resource is about 29 million people. Therefore, the Russian Federation in striving to resolve by war those goals it set for itself, it will increase the number of mobilized. Therefore, we should expect such a situation and be ready to solve it on our terms," ​​ Nayev said.

He explained that the prepared mobilization resource is those servicemen who were recently dismissed, as well as those who participated in military meetings and exercises.

When asked by the host whether the current partial mobilization of the Russian Federation can stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Nayev replied that everything will depend on the resources that Russia will supply and that Western partners will supply to Ukraine.

He assured that if Ukraine receives the necessary amount of weapons and military equipment in a timely manner, the advantage will be on the Ukrainian side.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an address to Russians in which he announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country. On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that a total of 300,000 reservists would be called up during the partial mobilization.