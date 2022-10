Ukrainian Air Force Shot Down Almost 20 Kamikaze Drones And 5 Ka-52 Helicopters Over Past Day

On Wednesday, October 12, Ukrainian aviation destroyed 19 kamikaze drones and 5 Ka-52 attack helicopters of the Russian invaders. This is stated in the message of the command of the Air Force.

Thus, it is reported that anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 17 Iranian Shahed-136 and two Zala Lancets.

Air Force aviation continues to support the offensive actions of our units in various directions, striking the enemy's air defense assets, platoon and company strongholds, logistics, field depots of fuel and lubricants and ammunition, as well as manpower.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, John Kirby, the coordinator of the U.S. National Security Council for strategic communications, said that Washington is working on the accelerated supply of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine.

On October 10, U.S. President Joseph Biden promised Ukraine advanced air defense systems.

On October 10, Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy announced "historic decisions" regarding the closure of Ukraine's skies.