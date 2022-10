On the night of Thursday, October 13, the Russian occupiers continuously shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk Region with Grads and heavy artillery. A total of 75 hits were recorded. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Valentyn Reznichenko.

So, Reznichenko reported that as a result of the shelling of the occupiers, one person was injured.

"Five shots were fired and one injured... Nikopol suffered the most. The occupiers wounded a 59-year-old man there. He is in the hospital. He is in serious condition," Reznichenko said.

He also noted that more than 30 high-rise and private buildings, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged in the city.

"More than 2,000 families were left without electricity. The energy companies are already working," he said.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, reported that Nikopol was hit with MLRS fire several times in a row at different times during the night. In addition to houses, according to him, a hospital, a museum, a kindergarten, a cathedral building, a factory, gas pipelines and transmission lines were damaged in the city.

"There was a fire in a private house, which has already been extinguished. Two outbuildings were destroyed... They also shelled the Marhanets community. No one was injured," Lukashuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers fired missiles at the energy infrastructure in two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Also, on the night of October 6, the Russian occupying army attacked three communities of the Dnipropetrovsk Region with rocket launchers.