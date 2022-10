Currently, Ukrenergo and oblenergos’ specialists have stabilized energy supply in all regions of Ukraine, in this regard, power outage schedules will not be applied today. This is stated in the message of the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kozynskyi on Facebook.

So, Kozynskyi said that today emergency shutdowns in Kyiv, the region and other regions of Ukraine are not planned.

"Last night in Kyiv, the region and the entire central region did not apply dispatch restrictions, from 7:55 p.m., restrictions were lifted in the north-eastern regions of our state. During this morning or in the evening, the introduction of emergency outage schedules is not yet planned," he said.

According to him, this became possible, firstly, due to the fact that Ukrenergo and oblenergos’ specialists stabilized energy supply in all regions of Ukraine. And secondly, because Ukrainian citizens, in particular, residents of the center of Ukraine, in the evening sparingly consumed electricity.

"However, we must be ready for new enemy attacks. As an operator of the transmission system, Ukrenergo is doing everything to protect its infrastructure and quickly restore it. And for all, it remains a recommendation to reduce consumption during peak periods in the power system: in the morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and in the evening from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.," Kozynskyi added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously it was said that over the next few days, to restore the power grids, Ukrenergo would need an additional restriction on electricity consumption.

On October 10, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that as a result of Russian missile strikes, electricity supply was violated almost throughout Ukraine, and there were water supply problems in 8 regions.