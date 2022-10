Every second Russian military officer from the 3rd Guards Special Forces Brigade wrote a report on dismissal.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Preparations are underway for 200 mobilized servicemen on the basis of the 3rd Guards Special Forces Brigade. In the brigade itself, after participating in the war against Ukraine, every second one wrote reports on dismissal or early termination of the contract," the General Staff said.

The General Staff also noted that a comprehensive check of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus with the training and combat missions is ongoing.

At the same time, the threat of missile and airstrikes, as well as the use of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from the territory of Belarus, remains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naiev said that the prepared mobilization resource of Russia is 2 million people, in total their mobilization resource is about 29 million people.