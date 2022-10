The operation of the high-voltage communication line 750 kV Zaporizhzhia NPP - Dniprovska", which connects the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Region) with the Ukrainian power system, has been restored.

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 12, at 08:59 a.m., as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops, the 750 kV communication line Zaporizhzhia NPP-Dniprovska was accidentally disconnected, after which a complete blackout of the Zaporizhzhia NPP took place with the start-up of backup diesel generators. Ukrainian specialists found a technical solution to restore the line's operation communication, and the power supply of the station's own needs is again carried out from the energy system of Ukraine," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 12, as a result of missile fire by Russian troops at the Dniprovska substation, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was completely de-energized.

On October 10, the Russian occupiers kidnapped Valerii Martyniuk, the director general of personnel of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.