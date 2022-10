Russian troopers do not want to go back to Luhansk Region again - Haidai

Russian soldiers who had already fought in the occupied Luhansk Region no longer want to return there.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, has said.

"Among the 200 demobilized servicemen at the base of the 3rd Guards Special Forces Brigade after participating in the war against Ukraine, every second person wrote a report for dismissal or early termination of the contract," said the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

According to him, about five hundred mobilized servicemen from the 205th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 49th Combined Arms Army went to the combat zone to replace losses in the temporarily captured territories. According to Haidai, they were given Soviet-style helmets.

However, not only military personnel, but also civilian workers, whom Russia brought to restore the infrastructure, do not want to be in the occupied territory.

"And against the background of reports of a mass exodus of Russian contractors from the captured territories and the extremely negative quality of their work, the occupiers are flaunting repairs in Pryvillia. There, they started glazing the facade of one of the schools in mid-October. They inform that the first floor has already been completed. What heating can there be talks about if the educational institutions still have no windows?" wrote Haidai.

He added that there is practically no mobile communication in Svatove, so local residents have to climb the hills to make a call.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers found themselves in a new environment on one of the areas of the front, they were forbidden to retreat.