USD 1.3 billion of emergency financing from the IMF has arrived in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Ukraine received USD 1.3 billion of additional emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund.

This follows from a statement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the prime minister, the funds will be directed to finance priority needs: strengthening defense capabilities, paying pensions, and social programs, and supporting the economy.

In total, the IMF has provided our country with USD 2.7 billion since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Also, in the near future, we and the foundation will start preparations for a new special program that will start next year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Board of Executive Directors of the International Monetary Fund approved the expansion of anti-crisis financing instruments, which will enable Ukraine to apply for a new tranche within the scope of the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI).

The RFI provides rapid access to financial assistance to those countries that have urgent needs to balance the balance of payments, in particular as a result of military conflicts.