In some areas, in particular, in the Donetsk Region, the occupiers began to receive orders from the top management to temporarily stop offensive actions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff writes that the main reasons for such decisions are the extremely low morale and psychological state of recruitment, numerous facts of desertion among the mobilized and non-fulfillment of combat orders.

In the area of Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia Region, our units hit three S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems along with personnel. The injured occupiers were transported to a local hospital. In the Kherson Region, as a result of point fire damage in the area of Tokarivka, the enemy lost up to 150 people killed.

The occupiers launched three rocket and 21 airstrikes, fired 104 rockets from multiple rocket systems.

More than 40 settlements were hit by the enemy. The enemy struck, in particular, in the districts of Mykolayiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, ​​Cherniakhiv, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Pavlivka, Myrne and Davydiv Brid. For this, he used winged, aviation, anti-aircraft guided missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles of Iranian production.

The situation in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions has not changed significantly. The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siverskyi direction, the enemy used mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Myropillia, Seredyna-Buda, Stukalivka and Pavlivka settlements;

in the Slobozhanskyi direction - artillery of various types, in the areas of Buhruvatka, Hrianykivka, Dvorichna, Nova Vovcha, Strilecha, Udy, and Chervona Zoria settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction - tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, along the entire line of contact. In particular, near Bilohorivka, Zarichne, Novoyehorivka, Serebrianka, Spirne, Terni, Torske, and Yampolivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - tanks and artillery of various calibers, along the entire line of contact. In particular, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Zelenopillia, Soledar, Mayorsk, Niu York, and Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiyivka direction - tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Nevelske, and Pervomaiske districts.

in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled more than 15 settlements. Among them are Bohoyavlenka, Vremivka, Zaliznychne, Mykilske, Novopil, Novosilka, and Poltavka;

more than 20 settlements along the contact line were hit by fire in the Pivdennyi Buh direction.

Our forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Ozarianivka, Ivanhrad, Bakhmut, and Mariyinka.

Our aviation made 32 strikes. More than 25 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as seven anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, were affected. In addition, our air defense units shot down four enemy helicopters (at the same time, the Air Force of the AFU reported five downed helicopters - Ed.) and 26 UAVs.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery hit six control points, seven areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, and four ammunition depots. Enemy artillery positions, and other military targets also fell into the fire damage zone.

The repair base of the occupiers in the Kalanchak district accepts up to 30 units of damaged armored vehicles suitable for repair every day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in the country.

Also, on September 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that Russia plans to call up 300,000 reservists.