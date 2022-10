On Thursday morning, October 13, the Russian invaders attacked Kyiv region with Iranian kamikaze drones.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

So, it is reported that the arrival was recorded in one of the communities of the region. However, it has not yet been specified which one exactly.

In addition, at the moment, there are no data on victims and destruction.

"There are strikes on one of the communities of the region. Previously, there was an attack by kamikaze drones. Rescuers are already working," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, two Russian kamikaze drones attacked Vinnytsia yesterday.

On October 11, Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhii Borzov reported that Russian invaders attacked the Ladyzhyn thermal power plant in the Vinnytsia Region with kamikaze drones.

During the meeting of the G7 countries (USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Japan), Zelenskyy announced that the Russian Federation had ordered 2,400 kamikaze drones from Iran.

Meanwhile, British intelligence predicted whether the strikes of Iranian kamikaze drones would be dangerous for Ukraine.