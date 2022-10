The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Silver Spring, Maryland, the United States. Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized updated Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as five. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The updated booster shots aim to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant, according to the FDA.

The FDA authorized updated Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for children ages 5 to 11, and Moderna's shots for kids ages 6 through 17.

The shots are administered at least two months following completion of the two-dose primary series or the most recent booster shot with the first generation vaccines.

The Pfizer-BioNTech new boosters were authorized for people ages 12 and up in September, while Moderna's shots were previously authorized for adults ages 18 and older.