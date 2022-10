Russian occupiers attacked Mykolayiv at around 1 a.m. on October 13, the city came under a massive rocket attack. One of the rockets hit a five-story residential building.

This was announced by Mykolayiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych on Telegram.

"After one o'clock in the morning, Mykolayiv was massively shelled. A five-story residential building was hit. The two upper floors were completely destroyed, the others were under rubble. Rescuers are working on the spot," the report said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today, the air defense forces destroyed two kamikaze drones over the Vinnytsia Region.

On October 11, John Kirby, the coordinator of the U.S. National Security Council for strategic communications, said that Washington is working on the accelerated supply of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine.

On October 10, U.S. President Joseph Biden promised Ukraine advanced air defense systems.

On October 10, Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense.