Today, Wednesday, October 12, the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) overwhelmingly condemned Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four partially occupied regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly condemned Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four partially occupied regions of Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognize the move, deepening Moscow's diplomatic international isolation for invading a neighboring country.

"Three-quarters of the 193 members of the General Assembly - 143 countries - voted for the resolution, which also confirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. Only 4 countries joined Russia in voting against the resolution - Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea, and Belarus. Other 35 countries abstained from voting, including Russia's strategic partner China, the rest did not vote," the message said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed "agreements on joining Russia" with the leaders of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Pseudo-referendums organized by Russian occupiers were held from September 23 to 27 in the occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and temporarily captured territories of the Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson Regions.

On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization.