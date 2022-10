President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council dated October 12 to expand sanctions against ex-president Viktor Yanukovych, businessman close to him Serhii Kurchenko, ex-Minister of Defense Pavel Lebedev, and Russian businessman from the entourage of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Oleg Deripaska.

This is stated in Decree 694 dated October 12, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, the new sanctions are introduced for 10 years and they include not only the blocking of assets - the temporary deprivation of the right to use and dispose of assets belonging to them, as well as assets that such a person can dispose of indirectly through other individuals or legal entities.

Thus, this decision deprives sanctioned persons of the ability to dispose of assets with the help of third parties.

In addition, the new version of the Law on Sanctions enables the Ministry of Justice to apply to the High Anti-Corruption Court with a request for the recovery of the assets of persons subject to sanctions in favor of the state.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May, the Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to the legislation, which are designed to increase the effectiveness of sanctions, in particular, the possibility of collecting the assets of sanctioned persons into state income is provided.

In April 2021, Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision on sanctions against Yanukovych, Kurchenko, former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, former Prosecutor General Viktor Pshonka, former Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Tabachnyk, former Crimean Prosecutor Nataliya Poklonska, and a number of other perpetrators.

Ukraine imposed sanctions against Deripaska and six other Russian oligarchs included in the U.S. sanctions list in May 2018 for three years. In June 2021, sanctions against Deripaska in particular were extended for another three more years.