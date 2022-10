Irrevocable losses of the Russian army in Ukraine amount to more than 90,000 people, the Important Stories publication reported, referring to the words of an FSB officer and a former officer of the Russian special services. This was reported by the Russian edition of Meduza on Wednesday, October 12.

Irrevocable losses include people who were killed, went missing, died of wounds or suffered wounds, which prevent them from returning to military service, the publication explains.

“Information of Important Stories sources is close to estimates previously given by the U.S. and UK defence departments. In August, the Pentagon said that since the beginning of the war, between 70,000 and 80,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured. British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in September that the total losses of the Russian army exceed 80,000 people, of which about 25,000 killed," the report said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense only three times reported its losses in Ukraine, the last time - on September 21, when mobilization was announced in Russia. Then Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that 5,937 Russian soldiers were killed in the war. According to open sources, as of October 7, it is known about the death of 7,184 Russians who participated in the war in Ukraine, the BBC Russian Service reported, Meduza writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 12, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine is 63,380 military.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in the country.

Also on September 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia plans to call up 300,000 reservists.