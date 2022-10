Russian troops launched two artillery attacks on infrastructure facilities in the Sumy Region on the morning of October 12. As a result, an emergency power outage occurred in the Sumy and Shostka Districts.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi announced this.

According to him, due to Russian attacks, there will be rolling blackouts in the region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko said that Russian troops were hitting life support enterprises in the region for the third day in a row. He said that on the morning of October 12, the Russian Armed Forces fired at an energy infrastructure facility in the Kamyanka District, there was a severe fire.

Now rescuers are working at the scene of the attack and trying to extinguish the fire. After that, the power engineers will try to restore the equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense.

On October 10, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 11 critical infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of rocket fire.

On October 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with U.S. President Joseph Biden the defense support of Ukraine, primarily air defense.