Air defense forces have destroyed two kamikaze drones over the Vinnytsia Region.

The head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhii Borzov announced this on his Telegram on Wednesday, October 12.

"The enemy attacked the Vinnytsia Region with two kamikaze drones. Both strike drones were destroyed by air defense forces!" Borzov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, Borzov said that the Russian occupiers attacked the Ladyzhynska Thermal Power Plant in the Vinnytsia Region with kamikaze drones.

On October 12, the Ukrenergo dispatch center called on Ukrainians to save electricity not only in the evening, but also in the morning.

On October 10, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko warned of the possibility of rolling blackouts due to Russian missile strikes.

Also, on October 10, Ukrenergo said that in order to restore stable electricity supply, it is necessary to repair damaged areas, so blackouts can last for several days.