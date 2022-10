The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published an official refutation of Russian accusations that the head of the Defense Intelligence was allegedly involved in the explosion at the Crimean Bridge.

The statement regarding the alleged involvement of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in the explosion on the Crimean Bridge was posted by the department on Facebook on Wednesday, October 12.

"All the activities of the fsb and the investigative committee are nonsense. These are fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we certainly will not comment on other statements of them. It is strange that no business cards have yet been found in the area of ​the Crimean Bridge," said Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defense Intelligence, to Suspilne, answering questions from journalists regarding the statement of the fsb of russia and the investigative committee of the russian federation about the alleged involvement of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the explosion on the bridge across the Kerch Strait," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 12, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation announced that the explosion on the Crimean Bridge was allegedly organized by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

On October 8, a serious fire occurred on the Crimean Bridge, as a result of which the roadbed was damaged.

As a result of the explosion, several spans of the highway collapsed on the Crimean Bridge.