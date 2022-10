Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal urges Ukrainians to store warm clothes, candles, flashlights and batteries.

He said this at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shmyhal noted that as a result of Russian rocket attacks for three days in a row, more than 200 different facilities were damaged, including 28 energy infrastructure facilities, but thanks to the incredible work of Ukrainian air defense, critical damage was avoided and the Ukrainian power system operates in normal mode.

He also said that the government was ready for Russia to try to destroy important infrastructure facilities, the necessary backup equipment was purchased.

"At the same time, we all need to be prepared for temporary power outages. This is a war reality. Where necessary, to avoid overloading the power networks turn off the light on schedule. We ask everyone to understand this situation. Let's not sugarcoat reality - this winter will be difficult. Therefore, once again we urge everyone to carefully prepare for winter. It is desirable that each family has a stock of basic things: warm clothes, candles, flashlights, batteries. This is important to prepare in case light or heat disappears due to massive rocket attacks," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal noted that the government, together with local authorities, has accumulated enough energy resources, prepared networks, purchased additional equipment and promptly provides repairs to damaged infrastructure.

According to him, the readiness for the heating season in the country is now more than 90%.

Special heating points for the population have also been prepared, evacuation plans have been developed in case of the inability to quickly restore critical infrastructure.

He added that in order to avoid planned outages, Ukrainians should consciously reduce electricity consumption from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Shmyhal noted that this winter the minimum permissible temperature in apartments will be 16 degrees Celsius, the average - 18 degrees Celsius.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the government warned Ukrainians that the approaching heating season would be super difficult for Ukraine, but heating tariffs would remain unchanged.