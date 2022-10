Putin Says U.S., Ukraine And Poland Have Benefited From Explosions At Nord Streams

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the United States, Poland and Ukraine have benefited from incidents at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

This was reported by the Russian Interfax with reference to Putin's corresponding statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Russian president, Poland and Ukraine have become "beneficiaries" of this situation, because as a result of the incident, the geopolitical importance of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which passes through Ukraine and Poland, allegedly increased significantly.

According to Putin, the United States also benefited from incidents at the Nord Streams.

Now, he said, the United States can supply energy to Europe at inflated prices.

"The U.S. can now supply energy at high prices... Prices for American LNG (liquefied natural gas) are much higher, and this was well known to everyone before, well, and now even more so," said the President of the Russian Federation.

According to media reports, on the night of September 26, the dispatcher of the Nord Stream 2 onshore site recorded a sharp drop in pressure in the pipeline.

In addition, a gas leak was recorded on both lines of the first Nord Stream - in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark northeast of the island of Bornholm.

The German government then suggested that the gas leak was the result of deliberate actions.

The Wall Street Journal, citing its own sources, reported that depressurization and gas leakage from the Nord Streams occurred as a result of explosions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Putin threatens Ukraine with a "tough response" in case of Kyiv's attempts to carry out "terrorist attacks" on the territory of Russia.