Canada Will Provide New Package Of Assistance To Ukraine For USD 47 Million

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand on Wednesday announced a new USD 47 million military aid package for Ukraine, which will include winter uniforms for Ukrainian troops.

It is reported by the CBC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Defense Minister Anita Anand announced a new military aid package for Ukraine at NATO headquarters in Brussels, which includes winter clothing and equipment, artillery shells and communication technology," it said.

The new package of military assistance includes mainly non-lethal equipment - 500,000 units of winter military clothing, as well as artillery shells worth USD 15 million and providing satellite communications for USD 2 million.

"We know winter is coming. Canada has a special experience in winter clothing and combat. And we will transfer this assistance in the coming weeks," Anand said before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

