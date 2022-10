The Netherlands has reported the transfer of additional anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 15 million.

De Telegraaf reported this with reference to the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kaisa Ollongren, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the Netherlands will supply Ukraine with additional anti-aircraft missiles to protect against Russian missiles, the carrying amount of which will be EUR 15 million.

"The only result that Putin achieves is that we will achieve even more because of such attacks (massive rocket attacks on peaceful cities)," the Minister said.

These missiles are expected to be used in air defense capabilities that are supplied by other countries.

At the same time, Ollongren did not report the exact number and type of missiles.

The Netherlands is also considering providing the Ukrainian army with equipment that it can use in winter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Germany on Wednesday announced the delivery to Ukraine of additional Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery installations and MARS II multiple launch rocket systems.