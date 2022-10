Giant panda "Reganmian" is pictured at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua.

The number of captive giant pandas across the world has reached 673, nearly double the number from a decade ago, according to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Duan Zhaogang, director of the center, has attributed this increasing population to the rapid development of artificial breeding technologies for the giant panda.

"The wild giant panda population in China has risen from 1,114 in the 1980s to 1,864, while the protected habitats for the species have also expanded significantly during the same period", – Duan said.

During the past 10 years, 10 captive giant pandas have been released into the wild, nine of which have survived, according to the center.

The center has also set up an international and domestic cooperation and exchange platform on giant pandas, attracting 16 countries and regions to join and helping successfully breed 21 giant panda cubs overseas.