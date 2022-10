Germany Will Transfer To Ukraine Additional Panzerhaubitze 2000 Artillery Installations And MARS II MLRS

Germany on Wednesday, October 12, announced the delivery to Ukraine of additional Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery installations and MARS II multiple launch rocket systems.

This is stated in the message of the German Ministry of Defense on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ramstein meeting at a special time: Russian rocket attacks and partial mobilization, fictitious referendums, Ukrainian counteroffensive. We coordinate our ongoing support. In the next few weeks, more PzH 2000 and MARS II will be transferred to Ukraine," it says.

The German side did not note the planned number of weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Germany will transfer to Ukraine 16 Zuzana self-propelled guns, as well as first aid kits and heaters for the military.