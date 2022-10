The average temperature in apartments this winter will be 18 degrees Celsius, and the minimum permissible value is 16 degrees Celsius.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Once the heating is turned on, we urge that natural gas and coal be used sparingly. Yes, this will mean a decrease in temperature in apartments. The minimum permissible value this winter will be 16 degrees, and the average will be 18 degrees. It's a necessity and it's our contribution to winning. After all, it depends on each of us how we pass this winter," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting.

According to him, now the readiness for the heating season in the country is more than 90%, special heating points for the population have also been prepared, evacuation plans have been developed in case of the inability to quickly restore critical infrastructure.

"Tariffs do not rise for gas, heating or electricity. Subsidies remain and will be paid in full to all families who really need it today," said Shmyhal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv began the heating season for social institutions on October 7.

At the same time, the chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Yuri Vitrenko, criticized the start of the heating season in Kyiv from October 7.