AFU Destroy 270 Occupiers And 20 Cruise Missiles. General Staff Names Russian Losses Per Day

During the previous day, October 11, the Ukrainian military eliminated 270 Russian soldiers per day. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 63,380 troops.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to October 12 were approximately:

personnel - about 63,380 (+ 270);

tanks - 2,505 (+ 1);

armored fighting vehicles - 5,181 (+ 19);

artillery systems - 1,507 (+ 11);

MLRS - 355 (+ 2);

air defense systems - 182 (+ 1);

aircraft - 268 (+ 0);

helicopters - 235 (+ 0);

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 1,129 (+ 15);

cruise missiles - 315 (+ 20);

ships/boats - 15 (+ 0);

vehicles and tank trucks - 3,927 (+ 11);

special equipment - 136 (+ 0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for Monday, October 10, the Ukrainian military eliminated 240 Russian soldiers per day.