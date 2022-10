German Defense Ministry Names Terms Of Delivery To Ukraine Of 3 More IRIS-T Air Defense Systems

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has confirmed information about the transfer of the first IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. She also told when three more complexes will be supplied.

Lambrecht made the corresponding statement at a meeting of NATO defense ministers, Sky News quoted her as saying.

According to her, one IRIS-T complex was transferred to Ukraine, the delivery of three more is expected next year.

Lambrecht called the transfer of the air defense system very important support to Ukraine amid massive rocket attacks from Russia.

Recall that on Tuesday, October 11, the German publication Spiegel reported that the transfer of the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system took place on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

A day earlier, on October 10, it became known that U.S. President Joe Biden promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to transfer air defense systems.

We also reported that Zelenskyy appealed to the G7 countries with a request to provide air defense systems to protect against rocket attacks from Russia.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said he was shocked by Israel's refusal to transfer air defense systems to Ukraine.