NATO Will Support Ukraine As Long As Necessary - Secretary General Stoltenberg

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization will support Ukraine as long as necessary.

The General Staff announced this, referring to the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that NATO defense ministers will gather for a meeting in Brussels on October 12-13 to strengthen support for Ukraine and further strengthen NATO's own defense against the backdrop of the most significant escalation of Russian aggression since the beginning of the conflict with Ukraine.

Announcing the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Alliance would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.

He noted that NATO is not a party to the conflict, but support from the Alliance plays a leading role in helping Ukraine defend and liberate the territory in the face of terrible and indiscriminate attacks on civil and critical infrastructure.

The ministers will agree on measures to further deter Russian aggression and strengthen NATO defences by increasing ammunition and equipment stockpiles, providing industry (through NATO's defence planning process) with long-term orders to increase production and strengthening resilience and protection of critical infrastructure.

They will also discuss NATO missions and operations from Kosovo to Iraq.

"We have a difficult winter ahead. Therefore, it is even more important that North America and Europe continue to be united in supporting Ukraine and in protecting our peoples," Stoltenberg concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 83% of respondents polled by the Rating sociological service support Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).