9 More Ships Set Off From Ukrainian Seaports Along Grain Corridor - Infrastructure Ministry

On Wednesday, October 12, nine more ships with more than 150,000 tons of agricultural products for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe departed from the Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi commercial sea ports.

The Ministry of Infrastructure announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that from August 1, when the first ship with Ukrainian food left, 325 ships took 7.2 million tons of agricultural products to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, seven more ships with 177,500 tons of agricultural products for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe departed from the Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi commercial sea ports.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the Odesa and Chornomorsk sea ports.