Russian Troops Fire At Central Market In Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, At Least 7 People Killed

Russian troops on Wednesday fired at the central market in Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, at least 7 people were killed and 8 were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russians struck at the central market, where at that time there were many people. At least 7 were killed and 8 were wounded are the result of morning shelling of Avdiivka," the head of the Administration wrote.

According to him, such shelling has no military logic - only an unstoppable desire to kill as many people as possible.

"This is the essence of the Russians. Unable to resist the Ukrainian army, they are "fighting" with unarmed civilians," Kyrylenko wrote.

He also called on residents of the region to evacuate.

